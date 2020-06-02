R-Truth ends historical title reign to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion

Rob Gronkowski didn't see that coming

As reported earlier, Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on this week's episode of RAW. However, things didn't go as planned for the longest-reigning 24/7 Champion in WWE history as he ended up losing his title to R-Truth.

In an entertaining segment, we saw Rob Gronkowski trying to make a Tik Tok video for his fans. Unfortunately for him, he was being filmed by a WWE referee, and before Gronkowski could prepare himself, he was attacked and pinned by R-Truth. The latter won the 24/7 Championship for the 36th time in his career to end Rob Gronkowski's 56-day title reign.

The WWE 24/7 Championships has witnessed 97 recognised reigns amongst 36 different individuals that included several non-WWE Superstars. The title is now back in the hands of R-Truth -- the man who has single-handedly kept the championship picture interesting for more than a year.

What else happened on WWE RAW this week?

The opening segment of this week's RAW witnessed a retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio hosted by none other than, Seth Rollins. The latter was then attacked by Aleister Black who managed to pick a well-deserved win over the Monday Night Messiah.

Kevin Owens and the newly crowned United States Champion, Apollo Crews, defeated Andrade and Angel Garza in a Tag Team match. In other news, Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane in a Single's match, and she will now face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming WWE PPV, Backlash.

As for the RAW Tag Team Championships, the Street Profits battled against the Viking Raiders in a Bowling match. We are yet to see them lock horns inside the ring, but for now, WWE seems to prefer booking them in every sport other than wrestling.

While these Superstars will review in their gradual advancement ahead of the next WWE pay-per-view, R-Truth can surely have a moment of celebration after winning back his title tonight.