Randy Orton and 3 other WWE legends with the worst SummerSlam records

SummerSlam is arguably the second-biggest show on the WWE calendar. An annual tradition since 1988, the premium live event has spanned several generations, featuring top names like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, and John Cena.

With 35 shows already in the history books, some of WWE's all-time greats have racked up impressive accomplishments at SummerSlam. Hogan, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar, among others, boast outstanding win-loss records at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Some other wrestling stalwarts, however, have not been as fortunate. On that note, let's look at four WWE legends with the worst records at SummerSlam.

#4 WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has never won a match in his five appearances

Modern-day wrestling fans may know him as a passionate and vibrant color commentator, but Booker T was one of the most remarkable performers of his generation.

The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion reached enormous heights in his illustrious career. The 58-year-old legend has a lot inside the squared circle, including winning the King of the Ring Tournament and holding numerous titles.

However, despite competing in several high-profile bouts, Booker T never won a single match at SummerSlam. He closed out the show in 2001 during the Invasion angle with The Rock but lost the WCW world title.

Among his other notable outings at The Biggest Party of the Summer, he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Batista in 2006. A year later, a returning Triple H made quick work of the Hall of Famer.

#3 Jeff Hardy has a forgettable SummerSlam record

Jeff Hardy has been involved in a few controversies during his pro wrestling career, but like Booker T, he has enjoyed plenty of success in WWE.

The Charismatic Enigma was exceptionally over with the fans in the late 2000s, so much so that his popularity earned him a couple of world championship reigns. However, Hardy never truly became a top singles star, as indicated by his underwhelming win-loss record at SummerSlam.

In his six appearances, the AEW star never won a match at the show. The Hardy Boyz participated in the inaugural TLC match at SummerSlam 2000, but Edge and Christian retained their WWF (now WWE) Tag Team Championship on the show.

Hardy again battled in a TLC match, but against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2009. However, Punk retained, and the bout was more notable for The Undertaker's memorable return in the aftermath.

In his latest stint with WWE, he was relegated to the Kickoff Show in 2017. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy clean a year later to retain the United States Championship.

#2 Randy Orton

WWE @WWE Take home a great piece of WWE history! The original “Money in the Bank” briefcase originally won by @RandyOrton and then cashed in at #SummerSlam 2013 is available now thru @GoldinAuctions! ms.spr.ly/6017nCHXD Take home a great piece of WWE history! The original “Money in the Bank” briefcase originally won by @RandyOrton and then cashed in at #SummerSlam 2013 is available now thru @GoldinAuctions! ms.spr.ly/6017nCHXD https://t.co/BKy0i6iGDP

Randy Orton is tied at 16, alongside The Undertaker, for the most appearances at The Biggest Party of the Summer. But, unlike The Phenom, his win-loss record isn't as impressive.

Orton is informally called "Mr. Survivor Series," but his SummerSlam record leaves much to be desired. The Viper has secured many victories at the event but, at the same time, lost some significant matches.

He won his first World Championship in 2004, only to be betrayed by Evolution. Another noteworthy outcome was when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a battle-torn Daniel Bryan in 2013 upon Triple H's shocking heel turn.

However, the multi-time world champion has lost seven times at SummerSlam, especially in recent years. Who would ever forget Brock Lesnar busting open his head in 2016? Sheamus also scored a victory over The Apex Predator at The Biggest Event of the Summer in 2015.

Roman Reigns won his first major singles over Orton at the show in 2014. Hence, Orton would have hoped for a more imposing win-loss record.

#1 John Cena has lost ten times at SummerSlam

John Cena has put over many during his career

John Cena is often mocked and criticized for being over-pushed and killing others' momentum. However, his humble win-loss record at SummerSlam tells an entirely different story.

In his fifteen appearances, The Franchise Player of the PG Era has only won five times. He has played the gatekeeper role to perfection at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

At SummerSlam 2013, Daniel Bryan secured the world championship by pinning Cena. Brock Lesnar squashed Cena and sent him to Suplex City the following year at the high-profile event.

In 2015, The Cenation Leader put over Seth Rollins, as the latter received some unexpected help from Jon Stewart in their United States Championship match. Twelve months later, AJ Styles, in his rookie year, pinned Cena clean in a five-star classic.

During his latest appearance at the event, John Cena lost to Roman Reigns and failed to break Ric Flair's record for most world title wins in WWE.

