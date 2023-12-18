Randy Orton and 7 other WWE Superstars who need to compete on NXT in 2024

As 2023 draws to a close, it's time to look back on the year and what it has meant to WWE and its roster of superstars.

With monumental events like the return of CM Punk throwing a dark shadow over many superstars, it's harder than ever to stand out. Fortunately, NXT can be the breath of fresh air some of them could use to reinvigorate their careers.

Here are eight WWE main roster superstars who could use a stint in NXT:

#8 Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones could use a return to NXT.

Odyssey Jones can't seem to catch a break. After being on the shelf for most of 2022 with a torn patella, the big man seemingly got lucky. He was drafted to the RAW main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft.

But Jones might as well be in the witness protection program, because nobody has seen him. He has worked some dark matches, but on the SmackDown brand.

This is odd, because he's supposed to be a member of the RAW roster. If the main roster creatives can't find a role for Odyssey, a return to NXT seems both right and natural.

#7 Karrion Kross

Sometimes referred to as Mr. Scarlet Bordeaux, Karrion Kross has struggled to get over with the main roster crowd in WWE.

Despite attacking and staring down no-questions-asked main eventers Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, respectively, Kross couldn't get any heat on the main roster if you set him on fire.

Back in his NXT days, Kross was a force to be reckoned with. A return to the white and gold brand could be the shot in the arm his stalling career needs.

#6 Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis has all the tools, but can't seem to get over on the main roster.

When Dexter Lumis was in other promotions, he was an unsettling heel who got under the fandom's skin in all the right ways.

Now, he just creeps the fans out - in all the wrong ways. Dexter has failed to ignite despite several attempts at elevation.

The solution here is for him to return to the white and gold brand, where there aren't as many big fish to overshadow him.

#5 Cedric Alexander

The former cruiserweight standout and member of the Hurt Business faction is one of the most gifted in-ring competitors in all of WWE.

But on the main roster, you have to be able to talk as good as you wrestle, or better. Cedric has struggled to stand out with more outrageous or charismatic wrestlers taking the share of the spotlight.

Cedric would be fantastic on NXT, and could easily rise all the way to holding the top championship in the developmental brand.

#4 & #3 Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Good Brothers)

The Good Brothers and Finn Balor

For two guys who dominated the tag team scene on the international level for years, the Good Brothers just can't seem to catch fire on the main roster in WWE.

It's always been speculated that the only reason they were hired in the first place was as a favor to AJ Styles. However, the Brothers could make the jump to NXT.

On the harder hitting, more wrestling-centric white and gold brand, the Good Brothers can prove that they do belong in WWE.

#2 Austin Theory

Austin Theory and the Boss.

Maybe it's time to admit that Austin Theory got called up to the main roster a little bit too soon.

Despite being a top-tier performer, and even competing against legend John Cena at WrestleMania in 2023, Theory seems to be sliding inexorably back down the card.

Theory was phenomenal in NXT. A return might be just what the doctor ordered to get him climbing back to the top again.

#1 Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Unlike the others on this list, Randy's career hasn't stalled out because he can't get support from the main roster fandom. Far from it.

However, he did lose a lot of momentum due to a long term back injury that had kept him out of action since May of 2022. Worse, his return was overshadowed by CM Punk's arrival.

Randy Orton seems happier than he's ever been to climb into the squared circle. That boundless enthusiasm and his veteran presence would be ideal for NXT.

