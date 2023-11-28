Randy Orton actually lost his in-ring return on WWE RAW: Why was it not counted?

On Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton returned to the brand after quite a long time. Fans were excited to see Orton and treated to a match in which The Viper faced NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

While Dominik had his moments in this match, it was largely dominated by Randy Orton, who registered his first win on RAW in a long time. However, after the match ended, the real question was, did The Apex Predator win his match against Dirty Dom?

During the contest, there was a moment where the action went outside the ring. That's when Dominik Mysterio got into a verbal confrontation with rapper Jelly Roll. While Dominik kept the confrontation verbal, Jelly took it to the next level by pushing The Judgment Day member.

Under normal circumstances, this move by the American rapper should have led to Randy Orton's disqualification. However, the Stamford-based promotion probably let it go to create a viral moment. Regardless of what happened, the match between Randy and Dominik was entertaining.

Triple H says he is proud of Randy Orton

Randy Orton's career in WWE is a testament to hard work and perseverance. Due to his accomplishments inside the ring, many believe Orton is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. While that is enough reason for his friends and family to be proud of him, Triple H stated another reason.

During the press conference after the Survivor Series, The Game mentioned he was proud of the man Orton has become. HHH also credited The Viper for fighting through adversity to make his comeback after suffering a brutal injury.

Triple H said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

The Game added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done, and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

Now that Orton is back in the Stamford-based promotion, he can give Triple H and the WWE more reasons to be proud of him. It will be interesting to see how Orton's career progresses in the coming weeks.