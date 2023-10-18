Randy Orton to begin a feud with 23-year veteran on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the chances

Randy Orton is one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers in WWE history. Fans have been anticipating his return ever since he suffered an injury in 2022.

There was speculation that Orton would rejoin Matt Riddle in WWE. However, it is not possible now since Riddle has been released from the Stamford-based promotion. One potential scenario for his return could involve the initiation of a conflict with The Prizefighter, Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

The primary goal of this approach could be to provide Orton with a renewed rivalry against a familiar opponent after his comeback. Owens' recent transfer to SmackDown necessitates the start of a new rivalry, and what greater opportunity exists than engaging in a feud with The Viper?

The potential engagement of The Apex Predator and Owens in an altercation remains uncertain due to the absence of any official announcement on Orton's comeback.

Randy Orton could be returning soon

Randy Orton was recently spotted outside the WWE Performance Center after being sidelined for over a year. It has been disclosed that he has resumed his physical training routine at the gym following a surgical procedure on his back last year.

Expand Tweet

Based on recent sources, the creative staff of WWE has initiated discussions over the impending return of Orton, characterizing the anticipated event as imminent. This suggests that his return is approaching rather sooner than later, which will be well-received by fans who have longed for his presence in the squared circle.

Orton's return date and WWE's creative plans for him remain uncertain yet. However, it is now confirmed that his return is anticipated shortly, allowing fans to anticipate his eventual comeback.

The person with whom Randy Orton will engage in a feud upon his return is also yet to be determined. Whether he will participate in a Survivor Series Wargames match or engage in a rivalry with a different opponent, only time will tell.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches