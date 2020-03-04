Randy Orton breaks silence after his RKO on Beth Phoenix on WWE RAW

Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix were involved in RAW's final segment

Randy Orton has made his first comment since he hit Beth Phoenix with an RKO on the March 2 episode of WWE RAW.

Writing on Twitter, the 13-time World Champion shared a picture of the incident, accompanied by a caption which reads, “Never send a woman to do a man’s.......ahhh, you get it.”

Also read: Randy Orton's wife reacts to his RKO on Beth Phoenix

The segment saw Orton explain to Phoenix that he attacked her husband, Edge, on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW because he does not believe, for the sake of his health and family, that his former Rated-RKO tag team partner should come out of retirement.

“The Viper” then struck her with his trademark move before quickly making his way out of the ring, while various Superstars and backstage WWE personnel checked on Phoenix.

Never send a woman to do a man’s.......ahhh, you get it.

👋🏻 @EdgeRatedR #Raw pic.twitter.com/gWbDGo2DMk — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 3, 2020

Edge’s WWE return

Nine years after retiring due to a neck injury, Edge received clearance to return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where he entered at #21 and lasted 23 minutes, eliminating three Superstars in the process.

The 46-year-old confirmed in an in-ring promo on RAW after the Royal Rumble that he is officially a WWE Superstar again, but he has not been seen on WWE programming since being attacked by Orton with a steel chair.

Edge vs. Orton is expected to be added to the WrestleMania 36 card in the coming weeks.