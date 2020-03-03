Randy Orton's wife reacts to his RKO on Beth Phoenix

Picture credit: kim.orton01 (Instagram)

Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, has taken to social media to give her response after her husband’s RKO on Beth Phoenix on the March 2 episode of RAW.

The final segment of the show saw Orton explain to Phoenix that he cares about her husband, Edge, and he does not want the Hall of Famer to risk his health by returning to in-ring competition.

This led to an intense face-to-face confrontation between Orton and Phoenix, resulting in the 13-time World Champion hitting her with an RKO before quickly leaving the ring.

Posting on Instagram, Kim Orton shared a video of the attack from her position at ringside, accompanied by the caption, “Why honey WHY.”

WrestleMania 36: Randy Orton vs. Edge?

WWE has yet to confirm if and when Edge will compete again, but all signs are pointing towards a match between the returning legend and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Edge was originally advertised to give an update on his condition on the March 9 episode of RAW after Elimination Chamber. However, his name no longer appears on the list of Superstars who will feature on the show, so it is unclear when his next appearance will take place.