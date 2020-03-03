Edge removed from upcoming WWE show after Randy Orton-Beth Phoenix segment

Edge returned to in-ring action at the 2020 Royal Rumble

Edge is no longer being advertised to appear on the March 9 episode of WWE RAW in Washington, DC.

The arena where the show is due to be held – The Capital One Arena – announced last week that the WWE Hall of Famer would be in attendance “to give a medical update on his condition” after he was attacked by Randy Orton on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW.

However, the tweet promoting Edge’s return has been deleted and the Capital One Arena website has replaced the line about his live appearance with advertisements for a Triple Main Event (Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy and Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors).

WWE cards are always subject to change, of course, so there is an outside chance that Edge could still make an appearance on the show.

What’s next for Randy Orton and Edge?

The March 2 episode of RAW saw Randy Orton hit Beth Phoenix – Edge’s wife – with an RKO in the closing segment of the show.

Edge has not appeared on WWE programming since Orton struck him with a Con-chair-to on RAW in January, but it is safe to assume that he will return in the coming weeks to set up a WrestleMania 36 match against the 13-time World Champion.