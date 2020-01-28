Randy Orton brutally assaults Edge on RAW

Randy Orton mere seconds away from crippling Edge

The Rated R Superstar is back, and he's here to end his career on his terms. Edge confronted the WWE Universe following his Royal Rumble return, giving us arguably the greatest return in Rumble history.

The 11-time World Champion thanked the fans for giving him such a warm welcome before calling out a few names that he hoped to see down the road...however long that road may be. Edge didn't reveal any immediate plans and made sure to drive the point home that any match could very well be his last.

Aleister Black, Matt Riddle, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and other WWE Superstars that met the WWE Hall of Famer last night were on his list. Of course, the first name to come out of his mouth was his Rated RKO partner, Randy Orton. At the Rumble, the Viper and the Ultimate Opportunist gave us a small taste of a reunion, working together for a few minutes to clear the ring out before Edge dumped Orton, hoping to avoid an RKO.

On the latest episode of RAW, before Edge left the arena, he was met by Orton once again.

Randy Orton's RKO heard around the world

Orton, full of emotion, was happy to see his friend back, and after some teasing, asked if the WWE Universe would like to see Rated RKO together one final time. The arena erupted only for Orton to silence them all with a vicious RKO that planted Edge face-first into the mat.

He wasn't done there, though. No, Orton was ready to make a statement. A steel chair was nearly broken over the spine of Edge before Orton wrapped it around his former friend's neck. As he sat atop the turnbuckle, looking to stomp out any hopes of an actual career resurgence.

He initially thought against doing any more damage, dropping down and removing the chair. Unfortunately for Edge, Orton had one last message to send. A second chair was brought into the ring, and Orton placed Edge face down on a chair. Going back to those Rated RKO days, Orton splattered Edge's skull with a con-chair-to.