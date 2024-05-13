Randy Orton can make history at King of the Ring in Saudi Arabia: What unique record can he break?

Randy Orton is one of the strongest contenders to win the King of the Ring tournament this year, as he is currently in the same race as others. The Viper defeated AJ Styles in the first-round qualifier match on SmackDown last week and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The former WWE Champion can create history in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia if he manages to win the tournament and capture the coveted crown. Orton will become the oldest King of the Ring winner in WWE's history. He could break the 38-year-old record held by WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

The WWE legend became the King of the Ring at the age of 43 years and 8 months when he won the coveted crown in 1986. Race is currently the oldest King of the Ring winner in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Randy Orton is seemingly on the verge of breaking this long-held record.

The Apex Predator could create history by becoming the 2024 King of the Ring at the age of 44 years and 1 month. He has a very good opportunity to inscribe his name on the pages of history with golden letters by winning the men's tournament in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

Randy Orton's itinerary to the King of the Ring finals

Although Randy Orton won his first-round qualifier match on SmackDown, he has a long way to go before capturing the prestigious crown. After having an incredible match against AJ Styles last week, The Viper advanced to the second round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

He will take on Carmello Hayes in the quarterfinals of the contest this week on the blue brand, as Hayes defeated Baron Corbin last week on SmackDown to advance in the tournament.

If Orton manages to triumph over the former NXT Champion, he will have to go through either Tama Tonga or LA Knight, as the two superstars will lock horns in yet another quarterfinal match of the tournament.

Hence, the former World Champion has a long way to go before reaching the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring contest. With his itinerary full of obstacles, it remains to be seen whether Randy Orton manages to create history in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

