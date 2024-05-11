4 mistakes Triple H has already made with the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments

WWE will crown a new King and Queen of the Ring in its upcoming premium live event, which will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The men's and women's tournaments have already begun this week and have been going on the episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

However, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, seems to have already made a few mistakes with the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The Game arguably made several prudent decisions with the ongoing contest that will crown the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

Let's take a look at four mistakes Triple H has already made with the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

#4. Putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the tournament

One of the mistakes Triple H has arguably made so far is putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have recently won the titles at WWE Backlash and should have been in pursuit of tag team competition to accentuate their title run.

WWE putting the newly formed duo in the tournament as singles stars appears to be quite a redundant move. Moreover, it arguably disparages the stature of the Women's Tag Team Titles, as The Game should have put them in a compelling tag team feud instead.

There's no doubt that Belair and Cargill are top-tier superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. However, their inclusion in the Queen of the Ring tournament despite holding the tag team gold is a decision that should have been avoided.

#3. Very little buildup for the qualifier matches

Every superstar desires to be crowned King and Queen of the Ring, as it is one of the most exalted honors in WWE. Therefore, the superstars participating in the tournament and fighting for the prized possession should appear hungry and worthy of being crowned as the King and Queen of the Ring.

However, it will be safe to say that this is not the case this year, as the buildup to the qualifier matches has been very little. A three-week build for the tournament matches is very little time to showcase the superstars' zeal for the coveted crown and lacks any story behind their purpose.

Hence, Triple H made a mistake by not giving enough time to the superstars to let their story unravel with their participation in the tournament. Had WWE given more time to it, it would have made each match far more significant, adding value to every superstar's victory in the tournament.

#2. Tournament matches taking place at WWE live events

One of the major mistakes Triple H has made is putting a few matches of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament in live events rather than showcasing them on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

On the one hand, WWE has been hyping the tournament as a monumental event, while on the other hand, the Stamford-based promotion has put the qualifier matches on non-televised shows.

This looks quite a preposterous decision on Triple H's part, as all the tournament matches should have taken place on the weekly show on RAW and SmackDown as it would have highlighted the superstars' victory.

#1. Not putting semi-finals in the King and Queen of the Ring PLE

WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia is built around crowning a new King and Queen of the Ring. Therefore, the company should have placed a far greater emphasis on the men's and women's tournament matches in the upcoming spectacle rather than filling the card with random matches.

Thus, in addition to the finals, Triple H ought to have included the semi-finals of the men's and women's tournaments in the premium live event. The superstars competing in multiple matches on the same night to win the coveted crown would have suited the theme of the spectacle aptly and made it look prestigious.

However, that's not the case as of now, as the semi-finals will take place on the go-home edition of RAW and SmackDown. Even though the entire premium live event is about the King and Queen of the Ring, the WWE CCO made a grave error by scheduling only two matches—the men's and women's finals—in Saudi Arabia.

