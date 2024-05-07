Which Hollywood movie inspired WWE's official 2024 King and Queen of the Ring poster? 

King and Queen of the Ring will be WWE's upcoming premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has left no stone unturned to add grandeur to the upcoming spectacle and one prime example of this is the design of the promotional poster.

The official poster for the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event has been designed with great intricacy. The WWE Superstars are featured on the banner against a striking blue background with a vivid golden pattern. The monuments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are displayed beneath the poster from one end to the other.

However, WWE's official poster for King and Queen of the Ring is seemingly inspired by a prominent Hollywood movie's banner. It resembles the poster of Marvel's superhero film Black Panther, which was released in theatres in 2018.

WWE seemingly took the idea of the poster from the Ryan Coogler-directed movie and designed it fastidiously, making a few minuscule modifications. The sheer resemblance between both posters exemplifies great artistic work and makes it elegant.

Placements of the superstars in the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring poster

One of the significant similarities between Black Panther's banner and WWE's King and Queen of the Ring's official poster is the placement of the characters. The Stamford-based promotion seemingly tried to make equivalent placements for the WWE Superstars from Marvel's 2018 superhero movie.

Cody Rhodes has been placed at the top of the poster, similar to Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) in Black Panther. It showcases them as the top stars and the protagonists in their respective spheres. Logan Paul has been placed in Erik Killmonger's spot as the United States Champion is a despicable heel.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch has been seemingly shown in a similar spot as Naikia in Marvel's superhero movie. It appears that the Stamford-based promotion has furtively tried to draw parallels between the WWE Superstars and the characters of Black Panther.

If the official poster is any indication, the show promises to be an epic one and will boast of several high-profile matches.

