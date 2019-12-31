Randy Orton comments following segment with AJ Styles on this week's episode of WWE RAW

Randy Orton standing tall after nailing AJ Styles with the RKO

Randy Orton did a segment on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW where he tricked AJ Styles and the WWE Universe into thinking that he suffered a legitimate knee injury. However, it was a ruse that The Viper pulled off and tricked The Phenomenal One to hit him with the RKO.

After the show was over, Orton took to Twitter and quoted a famous line of the character 'Keyser Soze' from the 1995 mystery film, 'The Usual Suspects' and took a jab at Styles.

Orton's comment

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley replied on the post and praised the segment and WWE SmackDown Superstar Scott Dawson replied with an image of a goat to signify that Orton is one of the GOATs or Greatest of All Time.

Bully Ray praising the segment

Scott Dawson commending Randy Orton

Orton's injury announcement

It was announced by WWE that Orton had suffered an injury at a Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania and that he would provide an update on the nature of his injury on this week's RAW. Orton came to the ring with the support of crutches and he was helped to get inside the ring by crew members.

The Apex Predator took a mic and proceeded to say that in their line of business injuries are bound to happen and sometimes the nature of those injuries can be so serious that they may be forced to retire prematurely. Styles then came out and interrupted Orton and told the 13-time World Champion that he would love to wait till Orton recuperates so that he could face him at WrestleMania 36 and retire him for good by taking out his knee with the Calf Crusher.

The 13-time World Champion then responded to Styles by saying that there is a difference between both of them, i.e. Styles is patient while he is not and with that, he nailed Styles with an RKO. Orton then posed in front of the WWE Universe as they cheered him on and the WWE announcers said that The Viper had tricked Styles into thinking that he was seriously injured.

Although nothing has been confirmed by WWE, it will be interesting to see if their feud culminates into a match at WrestleMania 36.