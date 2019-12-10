Randy Orton congratulates Batista on his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Randy Orton and Batista

It was announced sometime earlier today that along with the legendary stable New World Order, former WWE World Champion Batista will also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of WrestleMania 36 week. Following the announcement, a large section of the WWE Universe and Superstars of past and present from WWE took to social media to congratulate The Animal.

His former Evolution stablemate and 13-time World Champion Randy Orton took to Twitter to congratulate Batista. The Viper wrote that he has traveled around the world with Batista for nearly two decades and added that it was a huge accomplishment for the former six-time WWE World Champion and a well-deserved honor.

Been up and down the road and all over the world with @DaveBautista for nearly two decades. Huge accomplishment for him and a well-deserved honor. #WWEHOF https://t.co/6sXGmjsVwR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 9, 2019

Randy Orton's relationship with Batista in WWE

Both Randy Orton and Batista's career in WWE started to elevate when they joined Ric Flair and Triple H and formed the iconic villainous faction Evolution during 2003. The faction was one of the most dominant factions to have ever existed and during that time all four members held all the men's titles of WWE RAW.

After Randy Orton became the youngest World Champion by winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004, he was ousted from Evolution by a jealous Triple H who later won the title from him at Unforgiven 2004.

He would later defeat The Animal in a match at RAW to earn a championship opportunity at Triple H's World Heavyweight Championship at the 2005 Royal Rumble which he lost. He would have a series of matches with Batista later in 2014 in order to win the WWE Championship and were involved in a triple-threat match with Daniel Bryan in the main-event of WrestleMania XXX where Bryan won the WWE Championship.