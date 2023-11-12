Randy Orton to continue a 20-year streak at WWE Survivor Series: War Games? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton's probable return could be very much sooner than later now. A few weeks ago, he was seen outside of the performance center, sparking the initial return rumors. As WWE Survivor Series gets nearer, the rumors just get stronger.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the men's WarGames match will feature Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonaugh taking on Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins. It is rumored that Randy Orton could be added to Team Rhodes for the match.

If this happens, not only will it mark the viper's return after almost two years, but it will also continue a long-standing record of the former WWE champion.

Orton has competed in at least one premium live event match every single year since 2003. Recent rumors report that he will be on the SmackDown before Survivor Series, where he may join the team of faces. So, it does look like he may very well continue his own streak of PLE appearances.

Randy Orton's return to be used to diffuse the CM Punk situation

Since his release from AEW, CM Punk is currently the hottest free agent in the wrestling business. Since then, he has been linked with the Stamford-based company. With WWE Survivor Series taking place in Chicago, the rumors keep getting stronger and stronger.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the company is bringing back Randy Orton to freeze out the CM Punk situation.

"The plan since this summer for the babyface side was a returning Randy Orton, with the reveal tentatively planned before the day of the show as to avoid any CM Punk speculation," reported Fightful Select.

Orton's return could be the perfect way to end all speculation regarding Punk's return. The Viper is one of the few superstars that could match the star power, or even surpass the star power of The Voice of the Voiceless.

If Orton does join Team Rhodes at the WWE Survivor Series, then Drew McIntyre is likely to join Team Judgment Day in the WarGames match.

