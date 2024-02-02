Randy Orton to convince Cody Rhodes about career-altering decision on SmackDown? Analyzing why it must happen

After eliminating CM Punk to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes must choose which champion he will face at WrestleMania 40. While the former seemed set to finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, a promo by Seth Rollins on RAW's latest edition got him thinking.

During the segment, Rollins tried to convince The American Nightmare to face him at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes said that he would think about it. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Cody is scheduled to appear, and many believe he could decide on Friday.

However, if WWE wants, they could bring in a twist by adding Randy Orton to Rhodes' segment on SmackDown. The Viper could convince The American Nightmare to go and win the World Championship by beating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

The reason why Orton could do something like this can be attributed to his desire to beat The Tribal Chief and become champion. While he almost did so at Royal Rumble 2024, an interference from Solo Sikoa prevented him from becoming champion. Hence, Orton could influence Rhodes' decision.

RAW Superstar wants to see Cody Rhodes in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 40

While fans were convinced Cody Rhodes would finish his story against Roman Reigns in 2023, the new year has changed the opinion of many. After The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns on RAW: Day 1, many believed that was the direction WWE was heading in.

Later, when Seth Rollins was convincing Cody Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania 40, many again believed that The American Nightmare would not finish his story against Reigns. However, these are just opinions based on developments, and Rhodes' opponent for WrestleMania is still a subject of discussion.

Recently, RAW Superstar Nia Jax expressed her views on the matter. During an interview, Jax mentioned she wanted to see a triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

"Cody's my friend. I can't. I don't want to say anything bad about it. Can they all just get along maybe? Maybe it's a Triple-Threat. Maybe it's the best of both worlds," she said. [1:47 - 2:00]

If WWE can pull off a triple-threat match involving these individuals, it will most likely help them reach their best ratings. Until then, it will be interesting to see what Rhodes has to say on SmackDown.

