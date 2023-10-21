Randy Orton to dethrone top champion at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring massive twist

Randy Orton's absence from professional wrestling has spanned over 17 months, primarily attributed to a back injury. However, there are indications that the esteemed 14-time WWE world champion may be gearing up for a return.

Orton was last seen in WWE during a Tag Team title match in May 2022. Despite earlier speculation over his potential comeback, fans are eagerly anticipating the perfect moment for him to make his return.

Recent reports suggest that Survivor Series 2023 may serve as a platform for Orton's highly anticipated return. If The Viper were to grace fans with his presence at the event, he may choose to target The Ring General Gunther and dethrone him to add one more title reign to his resume.

With an unblemished record in singles matches and a championship tenure lasting over a year, Gunther poses a challenging test for Orton. The potential scenario of The Viper dethroning Gunther in a Survivor Series match brings a thrilling element to the event.

In his initial reign as Intercontinental Champion, Gunther became the longest-reigning champion in history. The Ring General's distinctive style and presence in the ring are unrivaled. A dream match with Orton could easily be remembered as one of the best matches in WWE history.

Randy Orton's Survivor Series return will be monumental.

Survivor Series is one of WWE's Big 4 events, and shortly after, the company will start preparing for the Road to WrestleMania. Should Orton make a comeback in the Survivor Series, WWE will have one of its biggest performers back at an important point in the buildup for WrestleMania 40.

Recently, photos and videos of Orton being at the WWE Performance Centre surfaced online, signifying that he has been training for a return. It is usual for wrestlers who have sustained injuries to engage in physical training, including practicing wrestling moves, with the ultimate goal of returning to action.

The imminent return of Randy Orton at Survivor Series and a potential encounter with Gunther hold the potential for a very intense clash, evoking strong emotions among WWE fans across the globe.

WWE currently boasts a popular product, and revenue is at an all-time high. The anticipated return of one of WWE's most renowned superstars will surely contribute to the company's current success.

Do you think Randy Orton will grace us with his presence at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments below.