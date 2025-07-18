Randy Orton to be doubtful for SummerSlam 2025 due to injury on WWE SmackDown this week? Possibility explored

Randy Orton is set to compete at SummerSlam for the first time since 2021. He will be teaming up with Jelly Roll to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in New Jersey at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, there is a possibility that The Viper's status for SummerSlam may become doubtful after this week's SmackDown.This rivalry began when Logan Paul interrupted Jelly Roll during his performance on SmackDown last week. Then Randy came out in Roll's defense against Logan. McIntyre also came out to the ring to confront Orton before their match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and things got physical.At Saturday Night's Main Event, Randy Orton defeated Drew as Jelly and Logan brawled outside. The four men also got into a physical confrontation on this week's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. This series of physical confrontations could continue this Friday at SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior could launch a sneak attack along with Logan on The Viper.Randy has faced a lot of issues with his back over the past few years. Drew and Logan could viciously attack Randy and target his back while he's isolated. This could make his SummerSlam status doubtful and raise sympathies for the RK-Roll team. Orton could even be cleared to compete, but might not be at 100% during the match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile this is all speculation, it wouldn't be a surprise if this happens, as both Drew and Logan are two of the biggest heels on SmackDown.Randy Orton makes a surprising comment about Jelly RollRandy Orton has been sharing the screen a lot with Jelly Roll ahead of their tag team match at SummerSlam. The duo also appeared on this week's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was hosted by Randy's partner, Jelly Roll.During his appearance on the show, The Viper made a surprising comment about his SummerSlam tag team partner. He stated that he's never seen someone work so hard to get inside the ring and that Jelly Roll has already exceeded the expectations WWE had for him.Fans are really excited for this tag team match at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see which team leaves New Jersey with the win.