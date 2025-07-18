  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Randy Orton to be doubtful for SummerSlam 2025 due to injury on WWE SmackDown this week? Possibility explored

Randy Orton to be doubtful for SummerSlam 2025 due to injury on WWE SmackDown this week? Possibility explored

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 18, 2025 10:00 GMT
Randy Orton is hurt (Image via WWE
Randy Orton (Image via: WWE's YouTube)

Randy Orton is set to compete at SummerSlam for the first time since 2021. He will be teaming up with Jelly Roll to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in New Jersey at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, there is a possibility that The Viper's status for SummerSlam may become doubtful after this week's SmackDown.

Ad

This rivalry began when Logan Paul interrupted Jelly Roll during his performance on SmackDown last week. Then Randy came out in Roll's defense against Logan. McIntyre also came out to the ring to confront Orton before their match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and things got physical.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Randy Orton defeated Drew as Jelly and Logan brawled outside. The four men also got into a physical confrontation on this week's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. This series of physical confrontations could continue this Friday at SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior could launch a sneak attack along with Logan on The Viper.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Randy has faced a lot of issues with his back over the past few years. Drew and Logan could viciously attack Randy and target his back while he's isolated. This could make his SummerSlam status doubtful and raise sympathies for the RK-Roll team. Orton could even be cleared to compete, but might not be at 100% during the match.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

While this is all speculation, it wouldn't be a surprise if this happens, as both Drew and Logan are two of the biggest heels on SmackDown.

Randy Orton makes a surprising comment about Jelly Roll

Randy Orton has been sharing the screen a lot with Jelly Roll ahead of their tag team match at SummerSlam. The duo also appeared on this week's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was hosted by Randy's partner, Jelly Roll.

Ad

During his appearance on the show, The Viper made a surprising comment about his SummerSlam tag team partner. He stated that he's never seen someone work so hard to get inside the ring and that Jelly Roll has already exceeded the expectations WWE had for him.

Fans are really excited for this tag team match at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see which team leaves New Jersey with the win.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications