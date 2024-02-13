Randy Orton to face 4-time World Champion after 21 years at WrestleMania and retire him officially? Possibility explored

Randy Orton was forced to miss WrestleMania 39 because of an injury. The Viper will look to compete at this year's Show of Shows after the setback. However, there is seemingly no concrete direction for the former WWE Champion. He will participate in the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins' challenger for the World Heavyweight Title, but he is unlikely to win.

A dream contest at WrestleMania 40 could see Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg lock horns after 21 years. Da Man's last match was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, and he has been vying to have one more bout before he officially retires from in-ring competition.

The last time the two men competed was on an episode of RAW in August 2003, and Orton was relatively new to the business back then. The dynamics will completely change if they face off this year. A massive return by the legend to challenge Orton will catch fans' interest. The Viper is known as The Legend Killer, and being the one to retire an iconic performer like Da Man would be fitting.

Orton is among the finest in-ring competitors on WWE's roster today, and he could easily carry Goldberg to a stellar retirement match at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer is widely known for his explosive strength. Hence, he could treat fans with some impactful spots in his potential match against The Viper.

Randy Orton was not happy after being left off the cover of WWE 2K24

After not being featured on the cover of WWE 2K24's Forty Years of WrestleMania edition, Randy Orton took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"#mood," he tweeted.

The Viper returned to WWE programming at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, where he joined Cody Rhodes' team as the fifth member for the men's WarGames match.

Orton's absence from the special cover comes as a surprise to many. The Viper has been with the company for 22 years and has held the world title on multiple occasions. Although he is already a veteran, adding a 4-time World Champion like Goldberg to his list of victims would further solidify Orton as one of the best WWE stars ever.

