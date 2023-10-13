Randy Orton to finally return on WWE SmackDown and confront Roman Reigns? Major spoiler potentially leaked

Randy Orton was put on the shelf by Roman Reigns more than a year ago on WWE SmackDown. The Viper and his tag team partner Matt Riddle were viciously assaulted by The Bloodline on the May 20, 2022, episode of the blue brand.

Rev Theory, the band behind Orton’s iconic “Voices” theme song, seemingly teased The Viper’s return to WWE SmackDown. The band’s Twitter account retweeted WWE’s render hyping Roman Reigns’ return with the caption, Orton Voices.

It is possible that Randy Orton could return to SmackDown this week and confront the man who cost him more than a year of his career. The 14-time World Champion’s WWE return is reportedly close to happening.

We wrote about how Cody Rhodes could be instrumental in bringing back his former mentor to WWE television this Friday on SmackDown. The American Nightmare has declared an open challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for the upcoming show.

Rhodes won the Titles alongside Jey Uso from Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Fastlane. The pair successfully retained the Tag Team Titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their tag team main event this past Monday on RAW.

Were Randy Orton and Roman Reigns supposed to main event SummerSlam 2022?

WWE had reportedly pitched for Randy Orton to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022. However, plans fell through due to The Viper’s back injury. Reigns ended up main-eventing the premium live event against Brock Lesnar.

Speaking of Lesnar, The Beast Incarnate was last seen in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in their grudge match. The duo shared a heartfelt moment after the match in which Lesnar endorsed Rhodes big time.

It remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE.

