Cody Rhodes to call 43-year-old star for backup on SmackDown? Analyzing major diversion

Cody Rhodes has issued an open challenge on SmackDown this week. In his tweet, the American Nightmare tagged Jey Uso, asking his tag team partner to hold a potential open challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey Uso have a massive target on their back because of their status as the reigning tag team champions. Plus, the threat of Judgment Day and The Bloodline is far from over for the RAW superstars.

Hypothetically, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won’t come to SmackDown alone. The American Nightmare could call in a favor from former mentor Randy Orton in light of the reports that the Viper’s WWE return is imminent.

WWE will be looking to deliver an incredible show for the season premiere of SmackDown this Friday. The company has already advertised the return of Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Triple H for the October 13 episode of the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to confront huge names on SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW. The Prizefighter finally buried the hatchet with Main Event Jey following the match.

It is possible that the tag team champions could be confronted by two of the biggest teams on SmackDown this Friday. The stars in question are John Cena and LA Knight and The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa).

It is worth mentioning that Cena and Knight have teased moving up the tag team division following a win over Jimmy and Solo at Fastlane 2023. It remains to be seen what SmackDown will have in store for the fans this Friday.

