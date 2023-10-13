5 Contenders for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's open challenge on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. That means the pair can defend the titles on RAW and SmackDown. Speaking of RAW, the October 9 episode of the red brand saw Rhodes and Uso successfully defend the titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The American Nightmare has teased an open challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the season premiere episode of SmackDown this Friday. At the time of the writing, the match hasn’t been officially announced by WWE.

Hypothetically, the open challenge would draw almost every tag team on SmackDown to the ring because this is the opportunity that no one would want to miss.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five potential contenders for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso’s open challenge for the tag team titles on SmackDown.

#5. The Street Profits are looking to dominate the SmackDown tag team division

The Street Profits are among the few tag teams that have captured the tag team titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Plus, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have a tense history with current one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey Uso.

The Street Profits are looking to dominate SmackDown, as mentioned by Bobby Lashley during the trio’s interaction with The Judgment Day. The All Mighty and his new pupils can potentially show up on SmackDown to answer Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso’s open challenge this Friday.

#4. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller have tremendous potential as a tag team

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are the newest tag team on SmackDown. The pair began working together several weeks ago after the arrogant Aussie used his mic skills to back up the former United States Champion in his matches.

WWE reportedly sees a lot of potential in Theory and Waller and wants to push them as the top heel tag team. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the pair shows up to challenge Rhodes and Uso and even pull off an upset this Friday.

#3. Carlito & Santos Escobar formed an alliance at Fastlane

Carlito made his highly-anticipated return to WWE at Fastlane 2023. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion evened the odds for the LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits and helped his team secure the win at the Premium Live Event.

The newest LWO member can potentially team up with Santos Escobar to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship this Friday. The match, however, won’t happen because of the ongoing feud between LWO and Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

#2. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa have unfinished business with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

WWE teased a match between Jimmy and Jey Uso when the twins collided in a mega brawl on SmackDown before Fastlane. With Jey rumored to show up on SmackDown again, chances of Jimmy confronting him have risen exponentially.

Then there’s this highly-anticipated return of Roman Reigns. Ideally, the Tribal Chief would order Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to take the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship off of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso – reigniting his feud with The American Nightmare in the process.

#1. John Cena & LA Knight have teased going after the tag titles

The WWE Universe has been calling for a championship run for LA Knight for months. The Megastar had the opportunity against the United States Champion but lost due to interference.

He just might have another major opportunity in the open challenge expected on SmackDown.

It is possible that LA Knight and John Cena could reunite on the blue brand this week to challenge Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the tag team titles. The pair had previously teased going after the championships during the Fastlane press conference.

