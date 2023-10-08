"Never say never" - John Cena teases a tag team title run with top star in WWE

WWE legend John Cena recently spoke about being in a tag team with LA Knight after Fastlane.

Cena and Knight stole the show in Indianapolis during their team-up at Fastlane. The two stars faced the combined might of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and came out victorious. The Bloodline dominated the initial stages of the match, but Cena and Knight came back strong to pick up the win in the high-voltage clash.

During the Fastlane press conference, Cena spoke about the possibility of tagging with Knight in the future. He claimed that they were undefeated till now, and it could be one of the possibilities that the two stars chase the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

"We're undefeated. We are undefeated. I think that's all I'm gonna say about that. I think that's a very good way to leave it. Never say never in WWE," John Cena said. [8:22 - 8:36]

You can check out the video below:

John Cena spoke about his return to Hollywood

During the discussion, John Cena mentioned that he was really enjoying his current run with WWE. However, he made it clear that once the SAG-AFTRA strike was resolved, he would have to return to Hollywood.

"I made it perfectly clear, you can't do both because of the liability and insurance. If I were to try to juggle both, that's very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me. So, yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it, I can't even talk about the project because of the strike we're in. But we're in the middle of it. So, as soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. But, I don't control any of that," Cena said. [11:32 - 12:02]

Expand Tweet

The Cenation Leader stated that he was not sure for how long he could stay in the in-ring competition, but he wanted to make every moment count. He claimed that he would continue being in the business as long as he could perform at the highest level for the fans.

Would you like to see John Cena and LA Knight team up more often? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.