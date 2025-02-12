Randy Orton to be forced to miss WrestleMania 41; 6-time WWE champion to replace him? Potential explored

Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Kevin Owens took him out with a Package Piledriver last November on SmackDown. Later, the Stamford-based promotion, via a social media post, confirmed that The Legend Killer had sustained serious injuries and would be sidelined for an undisclosed period. However, many believe The Viper may return soon with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching.

The heated rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens appears to have reached its conclusion, with The American Nightmare retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship. He defeated KO fair and square in a ladder match at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. That said, Randy Orton could miss 'Mania since he has yet to return to active competition.

Many expect Orton to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 to avenge the beatdown that seemingly put his career in jeopardy. However, The Viper might not compete at The Show of Shows since The Prizefighter has already started a program with six-time champion Sami Zayn. Owens brutally assaulted Zayn on a recent edition of RAW, which will likely lead to a match.

On last week's RAW, Kevin Owens surprisingly attacked Sami Zayn and took him out with a Package Piledriver, leaving him motionless on the mat. With Orton sidelined, Zayn could soon return and challenge The Prizefighter to a bout at WrestleMania 41.

The Master Strategist is a six-time champion on WWE's main roster, having held the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles.

Additionally, a recent report stated that Randy Orton hadn't returned to the company, despite significant hype, because he wasn’t ready for unspecified reasons. All these hints suggest The Viper might miss this year’s Show of Shows.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and fans will have to stay tuned to find out what's next for Orton.

Is Randy Orton injured?

Randy Orton has been out of action for months. The Viper’s lengthy in-ring absence has worried fans about his health. Many wonder if Orton is indeed injured. The answer is “no,” as reports have suggested that he is sidelined as part of a storyline.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has any plans for Orton’s comeback. Fans worldwide eagerly want to see The Legend Killer compete at this year’s Show of Shows.

