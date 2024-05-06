Randy Orton and Kevin Owens must seek alliance with 39-year-old WWE star against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' Bloodline problems aren't ending anytime soon. Both superstars felt they might have ended the new-look bloodline in an intense match at Backlash France until Tonga Loa made his presence felt.

With another bullet added to the Bloodline gun, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will have to find another soldier to take to war with them to even the numbers game. This could be 39-year-old Sami Zayn, and here is why and how he makes the ideal candidate.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have always had each other's backs

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been friends for over two decades. Just like many friends, they have had their rough patches and intense fights, however, they have always been there for each other when needed the most.

Last year, when Sami Zayn was moved out of The Bloodline, he joined forces with Owens to finally end The Usos' tag team title dominance. The Canadian superstars defeated the Samoan twins at WrestleMania 39 to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

While Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are on different brands, special help from Nick Aldis could help Randy Orton and Kevin Owens solve the problem.

Nick Aldis could do a huge favor for Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

The SmackDown GM and The Bloodline have been at loggerheads for a long time. We have seen past instances of Aldis trying to keep Reigns in his place when The Tribal Chief tried to cross limits.

Post WrestleMania 40, Aldis has had major issues with Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa creating chaos on the blue brand. He has been seen in backstage altercations with Paul Heyman.

To get rid of The Bloodline for good, Nick Aldis could especially allow Sami Zayn to come and help Randy Orton and Kevin Owens despite the former being RAW's Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn would like to help finish The Bloodline for good

Sami Zayn and The Bloodline have had a curious connection over the past few years. The Samoan faction has created a lot of problems for the Canadian superstar whenever given an opportunity.

Roman Reigns didn't even spare his family at Elimination Chamber last year in Montreal when he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn.

The Intercontinental Champion would be more than happy to join forces with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Zayn surely hasn't forgotten unfairly losing the championship match against Roman Reigns in front of his family last year.