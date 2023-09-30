Randy Orton moving to WWE SmackDown upon his potential return? Exploring the chances

Fans have been clamoring for Randy Orton to make his return to WWE. He’s been absent from the sports entertainment giant's programming since May 2022, ever since RK-Bro dropped the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos on an episode of SmackDown.

The Viper underwent surgery on his lower back, and since then has been reported to have recovered and be back in training at the WWE Performance Center. In fact, fans even spotted the WWE veteran outside the Performance Center along with his bus.

If Orton were to return to the company soon, it’s possible that he could move to SmackDown as the “trade” for Jey Uso, as Randy Orton is currently drafted to RAW.

A return to SmackDown could help with picking up where he left off, a feud with The Bloodline. It seems that every big name on the blue brand is targeting Roman Reigns’ faction including John Cena, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. It’ll be interesting to see if The Apex Predator joins the top names in their mission to take out The Bloodline.

Matt Riddle faced heat from management after mentioning Randy Orton

Following Randy Orton’s WWE absence, his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, was left flying solo.

During a RAW promo, The Original Bro mentioned The Viper’s injury which resulted in him landing on thin ice with management. As per Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle going off-script didn’t sit well with WWE authorities.

"[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him.”

WWE released Matt Riddle from his contract along with other superstars in September 2023.

How would you like to see The Viper return? Sound off in the comments below!