Randy Orton once predicted WWE would bring back two released superstars someday

Last year, Randy Orton told Samir and Sunil Singh that he would see them down the road shortly after their WWE release.

On June 25, 2021, Samir and Sunil Singh were released from the Stamford-based promotion. The duo had been a mainstay on WWE TV for about five years at that point.

Shortly after their release, The Bollywood Boyz commented on an infamous spot from Randy Orton's WWE title clash with Jinder Mahal at Backlash 2017. The Viper executed a slam on Samir Singh during the match through the table.

The Twitter handle of The Bollywood Boyz stated that the spot was about earning Orton's respect.

The tweet received a response from Orton himself. He sent a heartfelt message to the former WWE Superstars. He stated that he would see the two stars down the road.

Judging by Orton's comments about never leaving WWE, it's safe to assume that he was talking about seeing the two released stars back in the company somewhere down the line.

"Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do," tweeted Orton.

Randy Orton's tweet received a response from WWE legend The Iron Sheik

Randy Orton's tweet received a massive reaction from the WWE Universe, with fans praising him for his wholesome comment on The Bollywood Boyz.

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik also commented on Orton's tweet and made it clear that he was a big fan of the two brothers.

The Singh Brothers later opened up about their WWE release, and Sunil had the following to say about the same:

"We were lucky, we had a really good run, we got to work with so many legends. A lot of guys just stay in Florida, but we were literally on the WWE full-time road schedule. We experienced it, we had some really cool moments. So when it happened, we were like 'maybe we've done as much as we can in this,' sometimes you just kinda become part of the furniture {laughs} you're just kinda there and getting in that rut so we felt that maybe it was time to go spread our wings." [H/T The Sportster]

Only time will tell if Randy Orton's prediction turns into reality and The Bollywood Boyz make their WWE return somewhere down the line. Orton is currently on the sidelines due to an injury, and there's concern backstage over the severity of the same.

