Randy Orton to replace Matt Riddle with major new tag team partner? Exploring the possibility 

Randy Orton is back in WWE, but he is missing his ally. While teaming up with Matt Riddle to form RK-Bro, the Viper looked like he was enjoying himself for once. Unfortunately, The Original Bro was no longer with the company when he returned. This might be the moment for him to get a new partner, and it's someone in desperate need of an ally recently.

Butch has been abandoned by his partner on SmackDown. The star has dealt with issues alone and has taken several beatings as a result. Ridge Holland walked out on him, and thanks to an injury, Sheamus has been out of action. When the latter returns, The Brawling Brutes might well not exist anymore.

With Randy Orton now on SmackDown, the easiest solution for Butch might just be waiting for him. He needs an ally, and with the Bloodline coming after Orton, he also needs someone to watch his back. It makes for the perfect team.

Both men are good solo and don't focus on others, so they would leave each other alone other than when it came to allying with each other. Orton will be outnumbered if he's going to feud with The Bloodline, and Butch's strong-style offense might be exactly what he needs to keep Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at bay if he is going after Roman Reigns.

Randy Orton enjoyed his run with Matt Riddle in WWE

In recent years, Randy Orton has mostly been a solo star, except for his team with Riddle.

Although there were rumors he didn't like the star, it turns out that spending some time with him was all it took to change the Viper's opinion.

“Once I was around him for a little while, I got to like the guy. We have a lot more in common than I thought we would. I definitely respect him and his attributes, but the attitude initially I wasn’t a big fan of. Now it’s almost endearing,” he said.

It remains to be seen if Orton chooses to pair with Butch in the same manner.

