Randy Orton reveals why he was unhappy with the title 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Randy Orton shares his honest opinion about the upcoming match against Edge.

At Backlash 2020, he will look to avenge his loss at WrestleMania 36.

Randy Orton had his reservations about his upcoming match

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is all set for his upcoming match against Edge that has been billed as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' by WWE. This match will take place at Backlash which is scheduled to take place this Sunday.

In a recent conference call, Randy Orton revealed that he wasn't 'exactly happy' when he first came to know about WWE's intended title for his match against Edge. However, he later admitted that along with Edge, he could indeed deliver a great match.

2 days until the #greatestwrestlingmatchever at #WWE #Backlash tune in to see if we deliver, or shit the bed! — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 12, 2020

While discussing his take on the said match, Randy Orton was quoted saying:

"Usually, if somebody calls a match one of the greatest of all time, it's already taken place. The expectations are very high for Edge and I. I wasn't exactly happy that I heard they were calling it the greatest wrestling match in history, but I feel like at this point in my career, and being in there with Edge, who I consider one of the best workers in the business past, present or future, if anybody could have a great match, it's Edge and I."

"It really, really makes it hard on us as talent, because of those expectations. No matter how the match goes down, I think it makes it very interesting as a fan to tune in and watch this match between Edge and Orton." (h/t WrestlingInc)

Randy Orton reveals his favourite wrestling matches of all time

Randy Orton also talked about the matches that he considers to be his favourite. He listed the matches between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock, The Rock and Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart vs Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker as some of the 'good ones'. Randy Orton also added his iron man match against John Cena to his list of favourites.

Talking about the match between Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, Randy Orton said:

"Before WrestleMania 25, when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were about to have their first match at WrestleMania, nobody knew this was going to be the greatest match ever. After the fact, everybody felt that way, and I feel that way, too. I had to follow that match in the main event, and after what the crowd had seen, it was an uphill battle for us. Undertaker, Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 would stick out, if you had to pick one, that would probably be at the top of my list."

Randy Orton and Edge have been feuding ever since the latter made his return to WWE earlier this year. The two Superstars fought in a 'Last Man Standing' match at WrestleMania 36 which saw Edge walk out as the winner. At their upcoming match, Orton will have a shot at settling the score but will he be successful in doing so?