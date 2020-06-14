Randy Orton reveals why Vince McMahon wants to use 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' tag

Randy Orton revealed the possible backstage reason behind Vince McMahon's decision.

Both Orton and Edge are determined to deliver their best inside the ring.

Randy Orton knows what is expected of him

WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed his honest take on his upcoming match against Edge scheduled to take place at the Backlash PPV. In a recent conference call, 'The Viper' revealed why he was initially 'unhappy' with the match being billed as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' ahead of the pay-per-view.

However, Randy Orton believes that Vince McMahon wants to use this bold tag in order to see what the two Superstars are capable of. He thinks that between the experience that Orton and Edge have in the professional wrestling business, a booking like this will only motivate them to deliver their best performance inside the ring.

Talking about the possible backstage reason behind using the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' tag for his match against Edge, Randy Orton said:

"The pressure is on; I don't think there's ever been a couple guys like Edge and myself that have been in this position. We've been painted in a corner, and I think Vince did that so he could see what we are capable of. Between the both of us, we probably have 50 years of experience, so even though he hasn't been in the ring and had those injuries, I've had injuries, too, and I feel were two of the best of this generation."

"People need to tune in at Backlash to see what these two guys are capable of and what do they do when they have an astronomical amount of pressure placed on their shoulders. How will they perform, who wins the match and what happens afterwards? It's going to be great. We're going to do our very damn best to make it the greatest match, ever." (h/t WrestlingInc)

2 days until the #greatestwrestlingmatchever at #WWE #Backlash tune in to see if we deliver, or shit the bed! — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 12, 2020

The rivalry between Randy Orton and Edge

WWE Superstar Edge was forced to retire from in-ring action after he sustained a career-ending injury. However, he fought for his return to action and was finally cleared to grace the squared circle once again.

The Rated-R Superstar made his return to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble PPV. Soon after that, he was brutally attacked by Randy Orton an episode of RAW that kickstarted a heated rivalry between the two Superstars.

Orton and Edge faced each other at WrestleMania 36 in a 'Last Man Standing' match that was eventually won by Edge. However, it appeared that 'The Viper' was still not done. The two Superstars started feuding again, and after countless brutal exchanges, Edge and Randy Orton are now booked to square off at Backlash 2020 in a match that's infamously billed as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.