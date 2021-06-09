Randy Orton and Riddle make the perfect 'odd couple' in WWE

Over the course of the history of WWE, there have been several teams that have been an odd mix.

A combustible combo that seems destined to go nowhere, but they somehow manage to forge a friendship and gain some WWE gold.

In the past, mish-mashed duos like Kane and Daniel Bryan or Booker T and Goldust typically provided not just action in a WWE ring, but a little bit of levity outside of it. The natural missteps that come because of their clash of personalities eventually mesh together, as they provide comic relief along the way.

Randy Orton and Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro, appear to be no different than those oddball alliances from yesteryear. With the calculating Orton on one side and Riddle on the other, this oil-and-water mix not only showcases two of the better performers currently in WWE but an endless amount of possibilities in terms of storyline.

It's been quite a ride thus far, with several comedic moments showing Orton as the hard-edged veteran, while Riddle has been the ultra-stoked, wide-eyed kid of the relationship. Riddle's real-life reputation doesn't hurt this as well.

The results have been a lot of fun so far, and have definitely shone a light on Riddle's many talents.

"I'm wearing two shirts because 1, Randy doesn't wear shirts and 2, he doesn't wear pants."



Riddle and Randy Orton’s chemistry improves EVERY single week.#WWERaw

pic.twitter.com/cfTEPbVlVX — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 8, 2021

Monday nights haven't exactly been banner material for WWE lately, with RAW's ratings continuing a historically low trend.

The three-hour format has become almost tedious to get through, and even the most loyal WWE fans seem to be turned off by a lot of the content that is currently on the program.

That's what makes this oddball attachment stand out in a show that has few highlights. Riddle has always had a lot of personality, but he's also caught a lot of heat in the WWE locker room in the past for comments he made about Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Now, with all that out of the way, he's been able to showcase his charisma and his big mouth in a more productive way.

In this current storyline - and in front of the camera - his persona comes off as almost charming. And, getting the rub from one of the greatest performers of all time doesn't hurt, either.

Speaking of that aforementioned legend, Orton continues to show why his evolution (no pun intended) as a character has now matched his stunning and unparalleled ability in the ring. It seems that no matter what situation the WWE creative team puts the Apex Predator in, he adapts to it and thrives.

His alliance with Riddle is no different. As this peculiar pairing continues to grow closer, fans should have plenty of memorable moments in the summer.

Given Orton's WWE track record, there's an awfully good chance that he will eventually go back into Viper mode and inevitably turn on his young confidant. After all, it's in his DNA, just like the reptilian figure that he represents. He's already been clearly hinting that all along on social media.

If the WWE creative team milks this storyline between the veteran and the up-and-comer long enough, it could have a great payoff down the road, perhaps even as late as this winter. This mix of Orton and Riddle needs to be put on low heat and given a chance to simmer. Then, a potential feud down the road would be so much juicier and mean so much more.

Riddle was tabbed as a future superstar when he signed with WWE back in 2018. After a long tenure in NXT, it appeared the promotion was patiently waiting on the opportunity to make him a star. It seems to be the perfect time to do it.

Make no mistake, a performer of Orton's stature has the ability to put Riddle firmly on top of the card for years to come.

So, as fans? We can only sit back, have a few laughs... and wait for the Viper to strike.

Edited by Alan John