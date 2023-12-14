Randy Orton to RKO Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? Exploring how it can come outta nowhere

Randy Orton returned to WWE SmackDown with revenge in mind. He will go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, who injured him over a year ago. Could a devastating RKO be on its way?

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were originally involved in the incident that caused Randy Orton's career-threatening injury. The Viper has returned and sided with LA Knight to destroy the corrupt faction on WWE SmackDown. The story might witness an RKO out of nowhere soon.

Is it possible on this week's episode of the blue brand? Yes, it is. Orton is known to deliver RKOs when they are least expected. He could interrupt The Head of The Table's promo with an RKO when Reigns does his signature "We The Ones" pose. The moment will come as a pleasant surprise to the fans around the globe.

The moment will start a blockbuster rivalry between The Apex Predator and The Head of The Table. The two sides could also collide in a must-see battle at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what role LA Knight plays in this possible scenario. This is not confirmed and is just speculation for now.

Few ways WWE could book Randy Orton's clash with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

While the two stars clashing at Royal Rumble is possible, there are a few other ways the promotion could book the much-awaited rivalry on WWE SmackDown.

LA Knight has been actively involved in the present scenario featuring Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline. While he teamed up with Orton to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, The Tribal Chief hasn't entered the scene yet. Fans may witness a tag team battle featuring Orton and Knight against Reigns and Sikoa at Royal Rumble 2024.

Another possibility may feature The Megastar clashing with The Viper to become the #1 contender for Roman's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two babyfaces may have the same goal in mind, for which the two could battle in a never-before-seen bout at Royal Rumble 2024.

