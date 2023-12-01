Randy Orton and Roman Reigns were once in the same faction: Find out when

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns may be sworn rivals, but that was not always the case. The Viper and The Tribal Chief were once part of the same faction. They even tagged together in handicap and multi-man matches nearly a decade ago.

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns were both part of The Authority for around six months until WrestleMania 30. The Viper teamed up with The Shield against Big Show in a 4-on-1 Handicap Match on the October 4, 2013, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that Orton and Reigns feuded with each other in multi-man matches before and after The Authority storyline. The Legend Killer was in Kane and Daniel Bryan’s, now known as Bryan Danielson, corner when The American Dragon handed The Shield its first-ever loss in a six-man tag team contest.

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns would then pick up their feud after WrestleMania 30. The two superstars collided in six-man tag team matches at Payback and Extreme Rules 2014. The Shield picked up back-to-back wins over Evolution at the two premium live events.

When was the last time Randy Orton and Roman Reigns faced each other on a pay-per-view?

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have only had one singles meeting at a pay-per-view event thus far. That match took place at SummerSlam 2014. The Big Dog won the match after hitting The Viper with a Spear. This was the beginning of his solo push.

Their last pay-per-view meeting came at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event on May 8, 2022, when The Bloodline took on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match. The heels picked up the win against the babyfaces.

Orton and Reigns were supposed to main event SummerSlam 2022, but The Viper’s back injury forced WWE to replace him with Brock Lesnar. Click here to read why Orton should challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2024.

Do you want Randy Orton to engage in a feud with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

