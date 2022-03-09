Ranking Randy Orton's 5 best tag teams

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE champion. The Apex Predator is one of the most successful singles superstars in company history. Along with that, in the 20 years that he's spent in the promotion, he has also been part of some memorable tag teams.

The former Evolution member currently competes in the RAW tag team division as one half of new two-time champions RK-Bro. His odd-couple bromance with Riddle has become one of the most entertaining acts on the show despite initial fan reservations.

The Legend Killer has partnered with an illustrious list of upcoming youngsters, legends and rivals throughout his career. Picking between them is difficult, but nonetheless, it is worth giving it a try.

On that note, let's dive into our ranking of Randy Orton's top five tag teams.

#5: Bray Wyatt was solidified as a main event star while teaming with Randy Orton

Randy Orton joined the Wyatt family in late 2016, pledging his allegiance to faction leader and former rival Bray Wyatt. Orton temporarily served as a replacement for the injured Erick Rowan, going on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside the new Face of Fear and Luke Harper.

With the Apex Predator among his ranks, Wyatt became WWE champion at Elimination Chamber 2017. Orton later turned on the Eater of Worlds, leading to a feud that culminated in a WrestleMania 33 clash, where the Viper claimed his ninth world title, which also happened to be his first at the Show of Shows.

Their feud ended at Payback, where the two-time Universal Champion defeated his former disciple in a House of Horrors match.

#4: Randy Orton's time in Legacy showcased him as a top superstar

The 3rd generation superstar teamed up with fellow multi-generational superstars Ted DiBiase Jr and Cody Rhodes in the Legacy faction. Orton served as the leader of the group, taking the sons of WWE legends Dusty Rhodes and Ted DiBiase senior under his wing and giving them main event exposure.

Although he did not win any tag team gold with them, his proteges managed to capture the World Tag Team Championships. During his time at the top of the group, the Viper held the world championship thrice and excelled in his role as the top heel in the company. The young cocky upstart Legend Killer was no more and the Apex Predator had arrived as a proper main eventer.

#3: Riddle's comedic abilities added a new layer to Randy Orton's character

Randy Orton and Riddle won the RAW Tag Team Championships for a second time this week. The duo won a superb triple threat match, after which the Viper emotionally declared the Original Bro his friend.

This pairing has become one of the most beloved acts on the roster in a relatively short period of time. Their chemistry in the ring, which involves using each other's moves, is a beauty to behold. It has allowed the Viper to showcase a less serious side of him, which has rarely been displayed in WWE before. It has also showcased the Stallion as one of the most entertaining characters in the company.

This team will most likely be higher on this list once its run concludes, with an inevitable heel turn from either partner adding an explosive new chapter to their story.

#2: Randy Orton's time in Evolution laid the foundation for his legendary career

Randy Orton was the youngest member of Evolution. Along with Batista, the Legend Killer thrived under the on and off-screen mentorship of Triple H and Ric Flair. He established himself as a main event superstar and became the youngest world champion in WWE history, a record that stands to this day.

With 50 world championships between them, Evolution should be higher on this list. Orton's lack of tag team gold during his time in the stable, however, means they aren't quite the best tag team he has been apart of.

#1: Randy Orton's history with Rated-RKO partner Edge is legendary

Randy Orton and Edge formed the legendary tag team Rated RKO in October 2006 to oppose D-Generation X. The duo went on to win the World Tag Team Championships from the team of Ric Flair and Roddy Piper, and help their valet Lita become the Women's Champion. This was the height of their initial run.

Over the next 14 years, the pair, who have won a total of 25 world championships, reunited and feuded intermittently. This pairing has produced world title changes, Royal Rumble reunions, WrestleMania matches and what was billed as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WrestleMania Backlash 2020. It is one of the most legendary tag teams in WWE history.

