With SummerSlam just three days away, Drew McIntyre is still stranded in the United Kingdom. Ahead of his highly anticipated celebrity tag-team match, where he is billed to team up with Logan Paul against the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll, a legendary WWE superstar has offered to replace McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The man in question is none other than The Miz, another one of WWE's big names who has dabbled in endeavors outside of professional wrestling and then some—and quite successfully, too. As a crossover and mainstream star himself, his offer makes complete sense considering The Miz was the man who (in storyline) brought Logan Paul to WWE in the first place.As The Miz stated on an Instagram video he recently posted:&quot;The man who is bored at work forgot his passport. Drew McIntyre is landlocked in the UK and might not even be able to make it to work at SummerSlam. Well, that looks like the United States to me, and I'm not landlocked. So it looks like Logan Paul needs a partner. Let me ask you a question: Who is the person that brought Logan Paul into WWE?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Miz proves yet again why he is one of the greatest talkers in the history of professional wrestlingYes, The Miz does seem like a very sensible option to replace Drew McIntyre and team with Logan Paul at SummerSlam. And not just that; one look at the promo he cut in the embedded video once again proves why he is one of the best talkers in the game, regardless of how comically he is presented on TV.He isn't just an expert on the mic in front of fans; he is equally great at moving and influencing people through a single video message on Instagram. His return on SmackDown last week, as well as his return to serious form, seems to have occurred at the perfect time, too.With one video message, The Miz hasn't just made the case for once again being featured on the marquee at one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, but he has also proved that at any given time going forward, he is ready for the spotlight and aching to be elevated once again to the top of the card.History has been witness to the fact that no matter what he has been given, The Miz has turned it into gold time and again. He is a two-time WWE Champion, an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, and WWE's first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion. However, The Miz has been so much more than the titles he has won. When he talks, you don't just listen, you feel, you move, and you buy into whatever he sells.The Miz deserves his due, and words of praise aren't enough anymoreWords may be enough for The Miz to create magic, but just words aren't enough to acknowledge his greatness. The Miz hasn't just had some of the greatest moments on the mic this century; he has been the perfect ambassador for WWE, a thorough professional through and through. He has also been one of the safest and most reliable in-ring wrestlers in WWE for two decades now.These are all qualities one can only dream of in a star who is not just expected to wrestle a match involving a debuting celebrity, but may have just one night to get the build to the match back on track as he steps in at the last minute.The Miz, therefore, is not just a satisfactory replacement partner for Logan Paul at SummerSlam, but it is almost as if he is the perfect man who was made to step in, step up, and perhaps even steal the show over the weekend in New Jersey. His prior history with Randy Orton and Logan Paul is tailor-made for him to be added to the blockbuster tag-team match at SummerSlam.Hopefully, if WWE turns to him in a moment of crisis once again, then this time, The Miz is (as he has long and rightfully demanded) finally given what he has been owed for quite some time: a final run near the very top of the card as a serious title contender.The Miz praised Logan Paul, Jelly Roll, and Randy Orton during his Instagram video, but he also asked an important question: &quot;Where is my moment?&quot;During the video, The Miz went on to praise Logan Paul for all he has accomplished in WWE since 2022, surpassing all expectations and not being a celebrity playing wrestler, but the true future of the company. He also made his case to Paul, as he said,&quot;I look at him as someone who could be a world champion. He's not just a celebrity playing wrestler; he is the blueprint to what the future looks like. And now he has to go to SummerSlam and go up against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. Let me ask you this: Who did I beat to win my first WWE championship? Did you forget? Yeah, I've beaten Randy Orton. Not just once, many times, on big stages, and I can do it again.&quot;Instead of mocking Jelly Roll and his weight, he lavished praise on him for making the effort, and he also gave Orton his due as one of the greatest to ever be in the business. However, he made it clear that he is better than anyone and everyone in the ring, that he has been taken for granted for far too long, and is sick of hearing he is underappreciated (in a famous callback) as he waits for his moment.Most of the video, thus, was not centered around making his case to Logan Paul, but to WWE management and the WWE Universe instead. Passion, hunger, and intensity oozed through the screen as Miz subtly toed the line between kayfabe and reality and made it clear at the end that this video wasn't a proposal for Logan Paul or Drew McIntyre or anybody else, but a statement made. It seems as if The Miz really is finally back to being AWESOME.