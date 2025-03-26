Randy Orton’s former manager to return to WWE as a heel and cost him at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Randy Orton returned to TV at WWE Elimination Chamber to confront Kevin Owens for his massive attack on the Viper, which nearly ended his career. Both Orton and Owens tried to take each other out in the past few weeks, with a match between them getting confirmed for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While Orton is likely to win the battle, his former manager, Ric Flair, could somehow get involved and cost him his match at WrestleMania 41. During the pandemic era back in 2020, Ric Flair served as a mentor and the manager for the Legend Killer on RAW for a few weeks before the Viper snapped and attacked him with a punt kick.

With Kevin Owens using a banned move to take Orton out a few months ago, the latter has promised to bring the punt kick back and use it on the former Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

There are a few names who could likely get involved in the match, including Sami Zayn, who might have some unfinished business with Owens following Elimination Chamber. However, Ric Flair potentially returning to TV to cost Randy Orton his WrestleMania match could end up making headlines all around the world.

This could lead to Orton bringing his dangerous Legend Killer character back and running roughshod over the entire roster.

Sami Zayn teased his return after Randy Orton's WrestleMania match was made official

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and tried to end his career following an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber when Randy Orton came out for the save. With Owens being a danger to the entire roster, he might do something like that to Orton at WrestleMania as well, which could mark Sami Zayn's return.

A recent update surfaced on the internet stating that Zayn might miss The Show of Shows this year, to which the star reacted, claiming that the statement was "100%" untrue.

With a massive hint that he will be back by WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see if he continues to be a part of the Randy Orton - Kevin Owens saga or finds a new storyline.

