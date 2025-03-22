Top WWE star teases return after Randy Orton match made official for WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton returned at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event in Toronto on March 1. He went after Kevin Owens right out of the gate, picking up where they left. A match between the two bitter enemies was made official for WrestleMania 41 this past Friday.

Sami Zayn fell to the delusional Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. Their Unsanctioned Match was as brutal as advertised, and Zayn has not been seen on TV ever since. His request for leave because of the Ramadan season was reported as an explanation for his absence. The report also stated that he could miss the biggest spectacle of the year next month. The Canadian wrestler debunked this update.

Spotting the report on X (fka Twitter), Sami Zayn called out the rumor, stating that it is "100%" untrue. However, Zayn did not reveal when he would be back on TV:

"100% faux," Sami Zayn wrote.

As previously reported, Sami Zayn's WWE deal which he signed in 2022 will continue. Whether The Underdog From the Underground resumes his program with Owens upon return bears watching. It is also worth noting that WrestleMania 41 is still a few weeks away, so Sami could be back sooner than expected. But with Randy Orton looking to destroy The Prizefighter, what could Zayn do at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas?

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently opened up about his relationship with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens put Sami Zayn through the wringer after Zayn did not assist him in defeating Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble on February 1.

Despite this, during an interview with FN Barn Burner before Elimination Chamber, The Underdog From the Underground noted how his friendship with Owens had gone sour many times before, but they made up eventually. He felt things could get better again, but added that there is a problem that needs to be sorted out:

"I've said before no and I've been wrong. So, I don't know. Maybe I'm just being emotional and I'm saying like, 'No, no, this is it. This is it for real.' And, you know, maybe three, four years pass and you kinda start to overlook things that's just kinda how life is I feel. But I don't know. I don't wanna say, never say never. I've learned that by now. But, I don't know. Right now, we've got an issue and it's time to solve it," he said.

Meanwhile, with Zayn out of the picture, Randy Orton informed Kevin Owens that he would get his comeuppance at WWE WrestleMania 41.

