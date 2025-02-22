Sami Zayn makes surprising statement about the future of his friendship with Kevin Owens ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn is set to fight his former best friend, Kevin Owens, in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. The former Intercontinental Champion addressed the future of his friendship with The Prizefighter ahead of their clash.

Owens and Zayn's friendship started almost two decades ago. Despite that, the two WWE Superstars have had several fallouts over the past few years. Their historic rivalry was recently reignited after KO took out the former Honorary Uce with a package piledriver on RAW following the latter's defeat against CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Owens explained his actions, claiming Sami was a horrible friend for helping Roman Reigns in the Men's Royal Rumble match and not aiding him beat Cody Rhodes in their Undisputed WWE Championship bout at the same premium live event.

Although Zayn and Owens have fought numerous times before, they always reconciled. In a recent interview with FN Barn Burner, the OG Bloodline member was asked whether this time would be different. The 40-year-old WWE Superstar disclosed that he could not give a definitive answer, leaving the door open to potentially making up with his former best friend in the future:

"I've said before no and I've been wrong. So, I don't know. Maybe I'm just being emotional and I'm saying like, 'No, no, this is it. This is it for real.' And, you know, maybe three, four years pass and you kinda start to overlook things that's just kinda how life is I feel. But I don't know. I don't wanna say, never say never. I've learned that by now. But, I don't know. Right now, we've got an issue and it's time to solve it," he said. [From 44:06 to 44:30]

Sami Zayn opened up about his experience taking Kevin Owens' package piledriver on WWE RAW

Over the past few months, Kevin Owens took out Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn with the package piledriver. In the same interview with FN Barn Burner, Zayn opened up about his experience taking that move on RAW a few weeks ago.

The former Intercontinental Champion pointed out that although he had taken the same move many times in his 20s, it felt different at the age of 40:

"Yeah, different ball game. I felt things in my spine that I'd never felt taking that move. And, you know, I used to take that move a lot in my early 20s. My entire 20s actually was just me taking that move pretty much. Felt very different at 40, no question," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Zayn and Owens could patch up their friendship in the upcoming years.

