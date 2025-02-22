"I felt things in my spine that I'd never felt" - Sami Zayn breaks character to address Kevin Owens' piledriver

Sami Zayn recently opened up about his experience taking Kevin Owens' package piledriver on WWE RAW. He claimed it felt different at the age of 40.

The former Intercontinental Champion is currently feuding with The Prizefighter. The two former best friends are scheduled to clash in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, this Saturday. The historic rivalry between the two Canadians was reignited on the February 3 episode of RAW when Owens attacked the former Honorary Uce following the latter's loss to CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The former Universal Champion destroyed Zayn with a devastating package piledriver.

In a recent interview with FN Barn Burner, Zayn broke character to recall his experience getting hit with the package piledriver at the age of 40. He claimed it felt different it did when he used to take it in his 20s:

"Yeah, different ball game. I felt things in my spine that I'd never felt taking that move. And, you know, I used to take that move a lot in my early 20s. My entire 20s actually was just me taking that move pretty much. Felt very different at 40, no question," he said. [From 41:29 to 41:49]

Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn fight at WWE WrestleMania? Veteran journalist gives his take.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, veteran journalist Bill Apter discussed the upcoming Unsanctioned Match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. He claimed it would be very violent.

Meanwhile, Apter predicted that the feud would continue past Elimination Chamber and the two superstars would have another match at WrestleMania 41:

"I see the two of them all over the arena. It's gonna be a very violent match, and it's not gonna end there. There's gonna be some sort of a blow-off match at WrestleMania, whether it's a cage, barbed wire, which they never do with WWE, but it's gonna be a stronger, even more violent type of match sanctioned by WWE at WrestleMania," he said. [From 06:43 – 07:13]

It would be interesting to see how this new chapter in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's rivalry would end.

Please credit FN Barn Burner and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

