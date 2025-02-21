Sami Zayn to face 40-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 41, legend predicts (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn is one of the most featured wrestlers on WWE programming right now. Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter believes the RAW star's latest feud with Kevin Owens will lead to a bout at WrestleMania 41.

On February 3, Sami Zayn unexpectedly received a Package Piledriver from the 40-year-old after losing to CM Punk on RAW. The former best friends will renew their rivalry on March 1 in an Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.

Apter told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk host Sid Pullar III that he expects the two men to face off again at WrestleMania on April 19-20:

"I see the two of them all over the arena. It's gonna be a very violent match, and it's not gonna end there. There's gonna be some sort of a blow-off match at WrestleMania, whether it's a cage, barbed wire, which they never do with WWE, but it's gonna be a stronger, even more violent type of match sanctioned by WWE at WrestleMania." [6:43 – 7:13]

Watch the video above to hear Apter's thoughts on whether Logan Paul could realistically win the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Bill Apter predicts Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

As part of the storyline, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce told Sami Zayn he could face Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. However, he refused to officially sanction the match because he did not want WWE to be held responsible if Zayn suffered a serious injury.

Bill Apter has enjoyed watching Owens' work in recent months and thinks the former Universal Champion will defeat his rival at Elimination Chamber:

"I love the psychotic Kevin Owens. Nobody does it better. He's such a great psycho there that they've gotta keep this going. But if I had to pick a winner, he's gonna get close to reinjuring Sami, and I think Kevin Owens is gonna come out on top again at this point." [7:13 – 7:37]

Apter also addressed whether Cody Rhodes could lose the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41.

