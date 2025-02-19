Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber: Toronto does not need one thing, WWE legend claims

  • home icon
By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 19, 2025 21:04 GMT
Sami Zayn demanded a match with Kevin Owens in Toronto on March 1 [Photo credit: WWE]

Sami Zayn urged WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to book him in a match against his friend-turned-bitter-enemy Kevin Owens at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1. Pearce accepted, but the bout will be unsanctioned.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray says this stipulation allows Zayn and Owens to steal the show in their home country. Ray also feels the Unsanctioned Match does not need a referee.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray credited WWE's new era for bringing about a significant change that was missing before: storytelling logic. He is excited for the anything-goes scenario for the upcoming showdown:

"It's got show-stealer written all over it," Bully said. "And unsanctioned just means anything goes. No rules, no nothing. The referee doesn't even have to be there."
While Ray is unsure if that is the direction the company is going with, he urged them to let Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens go all out with no restrictions because the storyline demands it.

"The winner of the match is the guy that's left standing," Bully continued. "I would leave one of them standing, and one of them is down on the mat or down in the arena, and the other guy can walk away." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
Owens and Zayn were expected to face each other at WrestleMania 41, but it seems WWE has other plans.

If Kevin Owens has to deal with a former WWE Champion at WrestleMania, where does that leave Sami Zayn?

The word on the rumor mill is that Randy Orton will be back in the coming weeks to set up his long-awaited grudge match with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter put Orton away late last year with a Piledriver. The Viper's future was ambiguous for a while until Seth Rollins confirmed it was not a grave injury.

Perhaps this may be the reason why WWE preponed a fight that would have been fitting for the WrestleMania stage between Owens and Sami Zayn.

But where does that leave The Underdog from the Underground at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas? At the time of this writing, it remains unclear.

How do you see Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto play out? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

Edited by Jacob Terrell
