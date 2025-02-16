WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion officially left the company because of one person, Latest on Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley has a confession

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for February 16, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley.

Plus, the latest reference to a controversy about Corey Graves, and more. Let's get started:

#4 Vic Joseph takes a shot at Corey Graves during WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025

Last month, Corey Graves took to X and criticized WWE's decision to move him from SmackDown to NXT. Questions were raised about his future in the company, but Graves eventually returned to his commentary role.

The real-life situation was referenced at NXT Vengeance Day. On Saturday, Graves, Booker T, and Vic Joseph were on commentary duty for the event. Their live conversation got heated during the Strap match between Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe.

While the trio was only discussing the Thorpe vs. Williams storyline, Vic Joseph took a quick jab at Corey Graves at one point, asking if he planned on returning to social media (to complain):

#3 Rhea Ripley names her first celebrity crush

In a recently posted Instagram video, Jackie Redmond asked superstars about their first celebrity crushes. CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and others were featured.

Interestingly, Ripley confessed she had a crush on Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone:

The WWE RAW Superstar once told Sportskeeda that The Miz was her first wrestling crush.

#2 Baron Corbin gets honest about his WWE exit

Baron Corbin's 12-year tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment ended in November 2024. His contract expired that month and was not renewed for another stint.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Corbin addressed what may have happened behind the scenes. The former United States Champion believes he had to leave the company because one person influenced WWE's decision not to renew his contract:

"I believe there is one person that made this decision or influenced this decision, and I think that's what put me in the position I'm in now," said Baron Corbin. "But I'm not going to let one person control me, my fate, or my destiny. Karma will come back on whoever that person is. I'm just not putting their name out because I just don't need that negative energy."

Baron Corbin also clarified that Triple H was not the person responsible for his exit.

#1 Latest rumor on the future of Randy Orton

Kevin Owens put Randy Orton on the shelf as part of a storyline, and the latter could be coming back for revenge soon.

According to WRKD Wrestling, the two stars are set to face each other at WWE WrestleMania 41:

Kevin Owens has Sami Zayn on his radar at the moment. On SmackDown, KO challenged Zayn to meet him at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. Whatever the outcome is, Randy Orton's return could change the direction for Owens on the Road to WrestleMania.

In the meantime, Orton seems to be enjoying his hiatus from the company. His wife, Kim, recently posted a Valentine's Day message.

Should Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens happen at WrestleMania 41? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

