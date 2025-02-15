Randy Orton's wife, Kim, sends an emotional message to him amid uncertain WWE future

Randy Orton's wife, Kim, has sent him a heartfelt message to him on social media amid his absence from WWE television. The Viper hasn't been on our screens for over three months now.

This is due to a storyline injury, with Orton taking a Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens on a November episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The latest update has stated that his current absence is not storyline-related, but it isn't too serious.

So, while it isn't known when Randy Orton will return to WWE, it seems like he is enjoying his life away from the ring. His wife posted an emotional Valentine's Day message, along with a recent picture of the two of them kissing. Kim Orton mentioned it was their 12th Valentine's Day together, stating that she "couldn't move through this world" without him:

"Happy 12th Valentines Day my love. I couldn’t move through this world without you @randyorton ❤️," she wrote.

As long as he is able to return in time, Randy Orton has a potential WrestleMania match waiting for him. With Kevin Owens challenging Sami Zayn for Elimination Chamber, it opens up the possibility for The Viper to finally get his revenge on The Prizefighter.

It remains to be seen, though, whether WWE will follow this path as we sprint towards The Show of Shows.

