Sami Zayn's contract update ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 — Reports

Sami Zayn will wrestle Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. This may not be their first rodeo, but this bout is special as it is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, their home country.

Ad

Zayn signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2013 and began working on NXT. In the next couple of years, he won several championship belts and established his friendship with Kevin Owens on-screen, while also waging war with The Prizefighter.

However, his breakthrough role was as The Bloodline's "Honorary Uce," which led to a main event match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in Montreal in 2023 and a WrestleMania 39 main event with Kevin Owens against The Usos.

Ad

Trending

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Sami Zayn's multi-year contract with WWE, which he signed in 2022, will continue. He is not going anywhere. Sapp noted that he spoke to Zayn and inquired about the status of his WWE contract. The Canadian wrestler said he typically keeps that information private but noted that he has a good thing going in World Wrestling Entertainment and wishes to remain there.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Sami Zayn's status for WrestleMania 41 remains unclear at the time of this writing, as the Unsanctioned Match means anything goes. Kevin Owens has already put Randy Orton on the bench, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that Zayn comes out of the clash broken and battered.

What if Sami Zayn never wins a WWE World Title?

At WrestleMania XL, Sami Zayn handed Gunther his first pinfall loss in WWE's main roster and, in the process, won the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

In a recent interview with FN Barn Burner, The Underdog from the Underground touched upon a sensitive topic: what if he never won a world championship in the sports entertainment giant? Zayn stated that he would love to achieve this feat but does not "live and die by that."

"I mean, you know, I try not to live and die by these things. Of course, it would be great to win the World Title. I've even said this on TV as like in character. It would be great to win it but I can't live and die by that. It's not like, 'Oh, I had a great career but...' You know what I mean," Sami Zayn said.

Ad

Ad

The peak of Sami's storyline with The Bloodline was arguably at the 2023 Royal Rumble when Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns. The chair shot was heard around the world, and the two locked horns in Montreal the following month.

The 40-year-old is unsure if WWE made the right call in letting him lose to The Tribal Chief, but he noted that this can only be ascertained with the benefit of hindsight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback