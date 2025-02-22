Sami Zayn breaks character to address potentially never winning a World Championship in WWE

Sami Zayn has been part of WWE for over a decade. However, he has never held a World Championship. The Underdog From The Underground recently addressed the possibility of never winning the elusive title.

The 40-year-old RAW Superstar joined the Stamford-based company in 2013. Zayn has since held several titles, including the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Title, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, he has never been able to capture a World Title during his 12-year stint. His latest opportunity came nearly four months ago when he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on the October 7 episode of RAW. However, he lost to The Ring General via submission.

In a recent interview with FN Barn Burner, Zayn discussed whether he aspires to win a World Championship and how he would feel if it never happened. He broke character and pointed out that although it would be great for him to become a World Title holder, he did not want to "live and die by that."

"I mean, you know, I try not to live and die by these things. Of course, it would be great to win the World Title. I've even said this on TV as like in character. It would be great to win it but I can't live and die by that. It's not like, 'Oh, I had a great career but...' You know what I mean," Zayn said.

CM Punk has had a legendary career but he has never main-evented WrestleMania and The Best In The World has made his intentions of fulfilling his goal public. Zayn highlighted how he did not want to become a slave to such things. The OG Bloodline member added that while he wants to become a World Champion, he does not want to feel less about his career if he never achieves that goal.

"I don't wanna have that thing be my main event of WrestleMania. Like, 'Oh, but I never got this one thing.' Like, who cares if I want it? I do want it, obviously, and I'm here for the long haul and that's always what I'm working towards but you also gotta be able to look at it and if the career ended tomorrow, you're like, 'I don't know, man, pretty good run,' you know, and just take it for what it is. But, for sure, I aspire for it. I want it. I wanna get there. But I also don't wanna put myself in a position where I live and die and feel like any part of my career was any less if it never happens," he added. [30:56 - 32:04]

Check out Zayn's comments in the video below:

Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had an extremely close friendship over the past two decades. However, they have also had several fallouts and a heated rivalry in WWE.

Earlier this month, Zayn and Owens' rivalry was reignited after the latter surprisingly attacked his former best friend and took him out with a Package Piledriver. The Prizefighter claimed that Sami was a horrible friend for not helping him beat Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble while coming to Roman Reigns aid in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The two WWE Superstars will now square off in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday in front of their home country crowd in Toronto, Canada.

It will be interesting to see which of the two former best friends leaves the Rogers Centre victorious after WWE Elimination Chamber.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit FN Barn Burner and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

