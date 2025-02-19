Sami Zayn to finally turn heel and join major WWE stable at Elimination Chamber this year? Exploring the potential

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Sami Zayn is set to clash with Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match. The Honorary Uce pressured Adam Pearce into making the match official. This left the RAW General Manager with no choice but to ensure the bout. However, soon after the match was publicized, WWE dropped a significant hint concerning a potential heel turn for Sami Zayn.

Ad

This implied he could align with The Final Testament at the forthcoming premium live event. Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been a prime target for Karrion Kross and his faction. Even after the unsanctioned match was made official, Kross delivered a cryptic backstage promo, where he told Zayn that he still had time to turn things around.

This statement strongly hints at the prospect of Zayn embracing a darker path and turning heel. With all these subtle teases, a shocking twist could unfold at Elimination Chamber 2025, where Sami Zayn might align himself with Kross and The Final Testament. If this happens, it could serve as a strategic move to take down Kevin Owens and secure victory in their brutal showdown.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Zayn’s heel turn would undoubtedly be a big surprise for fans, adding an element of unpredictability to the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. As of now, fans will have to wait for the forthcoming episodes of RAW on Netflix to see how this storyline develops.

While this scenario is purely speculative, it remains a realistic possibility, given the ongoing tension between Zayn and Kross over the past few weeks.

Adam Pearce has major concerns about Sami Zayn following WWE RAW this week

Following the conclusion of this week's episode of the red brand show, Adam Pearce expressed concern for Sami Zayn after making his match against Kevin Owens official. The RAW General Manager took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he acknowledged that Zayn was right in his passionate promo.

Ad

Pearce reflected on the 20-plus years of the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn saga, stating that he has witnessed multiple chapters of their story, whether it was as champions, allies, or bitter rivals. He further hyped up the upcoming showdown by stating that wars are devoid of honor, and it goes on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, despite the excitement surrounding the match, Pearce admitted that he was deeply concerned about how far this rivalry could escalate. As the authority figure, he has seen Zayn and Owens push each other to the limit before, but this time, the stakes feel even higher.

He also reiterated that their match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is not official but rather an unsanctioned match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback