Adam Pearce sends a very concerning message after WWE RAW 

Adam Pearce seems to be aware that things could spiral out of control after he made a major decision on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The on-screen RAW General Manager announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would collide in an Unsanctioned match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE.

Even though Zayn came to his rescue after his brutal spot in the Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025, Owens did the unthinkable by attacking him just days later. The Prizefighter took out his former best friend with the same Package Piledriver that had injured Randy Orton and put him on the shelf for an undisclosed period.

However, Sami Zayn seems to have recovered in time and demanded Adam Pearce to put him against Kevin Owens in the ring. A reluctant Pearce stated that while he couldn't grant him a match in an official capacity due to him not being cleared, he agreed to give him an Unsanctioned match against Owens.

Adam Pearce has now sent out a message on X/Twitter, saying he was scared Zayn and Owens could take things too far at Elimination Chamber 2025. Pearce was concerned about the damage both men could do to each other, and earlier in the night, he even warned Zayn that it could be his last match ever, given the barbarism both men were capable of.

"Sami is right. I’ve seen 20+ years of the story he and KO have told. Battles together and in opposition. Championships won. Wars devoid of honor. So it goes again. I’ve seen how far this can go. I’m afraid of how far this can go. It’s not official. It’s unsanctioned," tweeted Pearce.

Fans would surely be divided in support of Zayn and Owens as they would be competing in their home country of Canada on March 1st.

