Randy Orton's likely return on WWE RAW next week may have extra significance: How could it be more special?

Randy Orton is currently on every fan's mind. Since the video of The Viper walking into the Performance Center went viral, the WWE Universe just cannot stop discussing his much-awaited comeback.

This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre attacked Jey Uso in the main event and aligned himself with The Judgment Day. This has increased the possibility of Randy Orton combining forces with Team Cody Rhodes for the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

While many feel Orton will show up at WWE Survivor Series, he may actually return on the November 20, 2023, edition of RAW. There is an interesting reason why the promotion could book The Viper's comeback on the aforementioned show.

Next week's episode of RAW will emanate live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This is the same venue where Orton wrestled his last match in May 2022 before going on a hiatus.

On that edition of SmackDown, RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a tag title unification bout. Hence, The Viper's return could be more special if he showed up on next week's program.

Cody Rhodes seemingly dropped a Randy Orton return teaser following this week's RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre shocked the world by shaking hands with Rhea Ripley. For weeks, Ripley attempted to combine forces with The Scottish Warrior and finally succeeded on Monday's show.

After the program went off the air, Cody Rhodes cut a promo in the ring. He addressed McIntyre aligning with the heel faction and teased calling a 'friend' for help.

"Spoiler alert: Jey Uso and I have friends, too," said Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have been friends for a long time. The American Nightmare started his career under Orton's wing as a member of Legacy. The two shared a great moment last year during Randy Orton's 20th anniversary celebration.

In his two-decade-long career, Orton could compete in a WarGames match on November 25. The Viper is one of the best performers in Survivor Series history and could also replicate his success this year.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer