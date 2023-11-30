Randy Orton's next possible rival to follow and track him down on SmackDown? Analyzing major diversion

Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames to mark his first appearance on WWE television in one and a half years. He is seemingly moving to SmackDown, and a top heel from RAW may follow The Viper to the blue brand.

Orton returned as the final member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team and played a crucial role in his side's victory over The Judgment Day. His return also directly prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins when the heels briefly had a 5-to-4 advantage in the Men's WarGames match.

Priest is disappointed in failing to lead his team to a win in the WarGames match and openly holds Orton responsible. He could pull off a massive surprise by following Randy Orton to SmackDown, as The Viper is scheduled to appear on the blue brand this week.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, this would also keep Priest distracted with a personal goal, which could cause a rift leading to him and Finn Balor losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Moreover, the creative team could use Priest's continued appearances on SmackDown to introduce an unexpected threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

Randy Orton reveals his target ahead of WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has made it evident that he wants to pick up things where they ended before his injury. He blames The Bloodline for the brutal attack that forced his in-ring hiatus and is now back with a vengeance.

Expand Tweet

The Viper is set to appear on SmackDown this week, where he will likely cross paths with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. His potential feud with the two Bloodline members would set the stage for his championship rivalry with Roman Reigns when the latter returns.

Priest could follow Randy Orton to the blue brand, hoping to one-up The Viper while the latter pursues a feud with The Bloodline. Interestingly, The Judgment Day has effectively worked with The Bloodline before, and Paul Heyman could use Priest's vested interest in harming Orton against the returning legend.

Do you think Priest will appear on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes