Randy Orton's potential Smackdown feud to lead to massive trilogy? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Randy Orton has made his ambitions of facing Roman Reigns very clear. The Viper is seeking revenge from The Tribal Chief since he and The Bloodline were responsible for Orton's injury. However, this potential feud with Reigns is not the only rivalry Orton is pursuing.

Knowingly or unknowingly, the 43-year-old also started a feud with Nick Aldis when the WWE Champion RKOed the SmackDown GM. Later, when he was asked to pay a $50,000 fine, Randy Orton paid $100,000 in case he attacked Aldis again. This action by The Apex Predator could see Aldis make his in-ring debut.

In the coming weeks, Orton and Aldis could have a series of matches that might lead to a trilogy. The trilogy in question is between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes.

WWE could book an angle in which Aldis could make life difficult for Orton on SmackDown and try to push him out. This is where Rhodes could appear and try to avenge his friend by beginning a feud with the SmackDown GM.

If Rhodes and Aldis face each other, this will be the third time they will be sharing the ring. The two have previously clashed outside the confines of WWE – at All In 2018 and NWA's 70th Anniversary pay-per-view, respectively. Both men have a victory each, and a potential trilogy in WWE could settle their rivalry once and for all.

Former WWE Writer questions the idea of having Randy Orton and CM Punk on different brands

When Randy Orton and CM Punk made their returns at Survivor Series: WarGames, fans were interested in knowing which brands they would be on. While many wanted to see them on the same brand, Orton made his way to SmackDown, whereas Punk has made RAW his home.

This decision made by the Stamford-based promotion was recently questioned by one of its previous employees, Vince Russo. On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the need for a brand split in WWE. He said:

"Somebody needs to explain this to me because I watched SmackDown and I watched RAW tonight. Are they freaking kidding me with its the same company but SmackDown is vying for them. Can somebody please explain to me why the top stars are not on both shows?" He continued, "Why can't it be the WWE? Why can we get Randy Orton and CM Punk on both shows? Can somebody please explain that to me?" [From 2:55 onwards]

While Randy Orton and CM Punk are on different brands for now, at some point, fans can expect them to have a feud against each other. Until then, it will be interesting to see what the two superstars do on their respective brands.

